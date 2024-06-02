Detour in effect for westbound traffic through Westfield starting June 3

The first road closure related to a major overhaul of Ind. 32 through the heart of Westfield is scheduled to begin June 3.

The project to widen the road from the roundabout at Poplar Street to east of East Street will begin this year with utility relocations. Citizens Energy Group will upsize and relocate a water main along Ind. 32 between Union and Gurley streets, creating the need for westbound traffic to detour to the north, access U.S. 31 and head south to rejoin Ind. 32. The utility work and detour are expected to last four months.

The posted detour will direct westbound traffic to head north on Grassy Branch Road, then west on 191st Street, merging south onto U.S. 31 to return to Ind. 32.

“We understand that road closures can be inconvenient. We encourage you to plan your routes accordingly and allow extra travel time. Residents with properties directly affected by the closure will still have access to their homes, though minor delays may occur during peak construction activities,” the city stated in a news release.

Eastbound lanes of Ind. 32 through downtown Westfield will remain open during the utility relocation.

Road widening is expected to begin in 2025. The work will include converting the two-lane road to four lanes with a median.

The $22 million project is being paid for via a 50/50 cost share agreement between the city and INDOT. The City of Westfield has control over project design, while the state’s share covers land acquisition, utility relocation costs and construction.

Residents can access construction updates through each phase of the project at 32connects.com.