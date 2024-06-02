Fishers library opens new pedestrian plaza

Hamilton East Public Library’s Fishers Library celebrated the completion of its pedestrian plaza with a ribbon cutting May 22 that included the unveiling of new public art.

HEPL and the Fishers Arts and Culture Commission collaborated to bring the artwork, called “Knowledge,” to the renovated pedestrian plaza, located in Fishers’ downtown Nickel Plate District.

According to an announcement from the city, ”Knowledge,” by Rude Calderón and Roberto Delgado, is a carved native stone and onyx sculpture at the entrance to the Nickel Plate Trail from the library campus, two stone benches in the center of the pedestrian plaza on the south side of the building and 90 ceramic tiles set into the concrete on the south side of the building from the Nickel Plate Trail to Municipal Drive.

The ceramic tiles feature historic images from Fishers, Hamilton County and Indiana.

FACC contributed $100,000 toward the artwork, the announcement stated. HEPL contributed $25,000 through the Miesse Fund, established in honor of the library’s first librarian, Lulu Miesse.

“The Fishers Arts and Culture Commission is excited about our longstanding partnership with the Hamilton East Public Library to present a new art installation to the Fishers community,” FACC chair Jocelyn Vare stated. “Public art enhances community life, especially here in the Nickel Plate District, our designated statewide culture district.”

Calderón and Delgado were selected as the artist team in 2021. Calderón, who made the sculpture and benches, was born in San Jose, Costa Rica, and lives in California. Stone sculpture is at the center of Calderón’s art, according to the announcement.

Roberto Delgado, who made the ceramic tiles, is known for his public art murals. He lives and works in Los Angeles and Mexico and has created murals across the United States and Mexico.

The artwork can be seen at the library’s outdoor pedestrian plaza, 5 Municipal Dr.