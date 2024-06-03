Veterans resource group to meet in Carmel June 12

By Samantha Kupiainen

In partnership with assisted living facility Woodland Terrace of Carmel, Caretenders Hospice launched the Veterans Canteen Resource Group in March.

The group’s main objective is to educate veterans on the benefits available to them, which includes mental health resources. According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, 5.2 million veterans experienced a behavioral health condition in 2020.

The Veterans Canteen Resource Group meets quarterly at Woodland Terrace, 689 Pro-Med Lane., with the next gathering set for noon to 2 p.m. June 12. Representatives from the Hamilton County Veterans Corps and Stronger Veterans, Stronger Communities will be in attendance to provide resources and information.

“They are going to be helping us understand there’s a program to help reduce suicide and help some of the mental challenges that our veterans experience,” said Donna Hall, account executive at Caretenders Hospice.

Besides helping veterans, the group assists their families and surviving spouses.

Hall said some veterans might be eligible for programs they didn’t qualify for previously, because “things change as we get older.”

“One of the big (resources) is the aid and attendance pension that is available for veterans who have served during war time,” Hall said. “So, that’s World War II, the Korean conflict, Vietnam or the Gulf wars. It is income based, and there are financial planners and people out there that can help veterans with setting up trusts and helping them with eligibility and applying.”

Besides providing resources, Caretenders Hospice also honors veterans who are in their care.

“Working with veterans and helping veterans in any way that we can is near and dear to our heart as a hospice company,” Hall said.