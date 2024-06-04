Night & Day diversions – June 4, 2024

‘The Wizard of Oz’

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre’s production of “The Wizard of Oz” runs through July 7 at the Indianapolis venue. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Feinstein’s cabaret

The Freeform Concert Series presents Josh Joplin with Jamie Drake June 5; Norman Lasiter’s Gray Pride June 6-7; and Andie Case June 8 at Feinstein’s cabaret at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. All performances are at 7:30 p.m. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

‘You Can’t Take It With You’

Main Street Productions presents “You Can’t Take It With You” through June 9 at Basile Westfield Playhouse. For more, visit westfieldplayhouse.org.

’Sagas and Superstitions’

Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre presents “Sagas and Superstitions” at 7 p.m. June 7-8 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit gregoryhancockdancetheatre.org.