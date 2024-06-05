Carmel woman’s online boutique focuses on affordable, buildable basics

Kerry Pochinco always dreamed of opening a women’s clothing store. In January, she decided there was no time like the present and by April launched her online boutique, Dutch Girl.

“It’s kind of scary to start your own business,” she said. “There’s not really a guidebook of how you start an online women’s boutique.”

Proud of her Dutch heritage and wanting to honor her grandparents who immigrated from the Netherlands, she chose the name Dutch Girl.

Pochinco, 34, works in advertising at Microsoft. With the help of her husband, she is balancing being a mother, holding a full-time job and launching a new business.

“I’m pregnant with a third and I have two little toddlers,” she said. “Basically, once they go down every day, I start my Dutch Girl shift, where I’m finding inventory and updating the website and doing social media and fulfilling orders and doing all the things that I think are the right steps to grow in the business.”

Opening a store was partially inspired by her friends, who, according to Pochinco, often compliment her outfits and come to her for advice on what to wear, which gave her the confidence to pursue her passion. They have been actively supportive of her new venture, volunteering their time to help put orders together and take photos of the clothing.

“I have always loved fashion and looking put together ever since I was little,” Pochinco said.

Dutch Girl offers affordable, buildable basics that will last a long time, according to Pochinco.

“Whether you are going into an office or you are just running errands, I want people to feel like even if they’re wearing jeans and a T-shirt it can still be really fashionable and you can still feel like it has great quality,” she said.

The shop sells sizes extra small to extra large, and the clothes are consistent with “natural neutral colors that are going to go with everything,” Pochinco said.

Pochinco, who grew up in Westfield, is a Carmel resident and operates the business out of her home. Much of her time is spent sourcing and curating pieces from online wholesale vendors to find the right items to add to the shop.

She said customer experience is important to her and she takes extra care to customize the packaging and ship items quickly.

For now, Pochinco is focusing on growing the online store. She would eventually love to open a shop in downtown Carmel.

For more information visit shopdutchgirl.com and follow @thedutchgirlshop on Instagram.