Brooke’s Place seeking volunteers to help youth process through grief

By Mary Farucci

Statistically, 1 in 7 children will experience the death of a parent, sibling or a close loved one by the time they are 20. Indianapolis-based nonprofit Brooke’s Place is working to create a community where every young person living with grief feels safe, supported and understood during their journey.

One way Brooke’s Place does this is by providing weekly support groups, therapy services and community education to empower children, teens, young adults and their families to thrive in the midst of grief. The organization is seeking more volunteers to keep its mission going strong.

Becky Hinton of Carmel has been volunteering at Brooke’s Place for nearly six years. She said she got involved with the organization when an employer sponsored it as its charity of the year.

“I went through a lot as a child,” Hinton said through tears. “I wish I would have had Brooke’s Place. I was born into a family of grief I would say. I had a sister who died at the age of 7 before I was born, and then my dad died when I was 13. My brother died when I was 22. I just felt very alone. I had other siblings, and I had my mom still, but we weren’t a family that talked about it much.”

Cathy Gregory, also of Carmel, has been volunteering with Brooke’s Place for nearly two years. Gregory lost her mother when she was 11 and her father when she was 14. Now, as an adult and mother herself, she wishes she had a resource like Brooke’s Place to turn to when she needed it most.

“What a great organization,” she said. “That would have been wonderful to have something like that when I was that age.”

Gregory said it’s easy for volunteers to get involved at Brooke’s Place.

“You can go online and express your interest,” she said. “I met with a volunteer coordinator (at Brooke’s Place), did a little interview and it wasn’t a big deal.”

Volunteers commit to two nights per month for a few hours in the evening.

“The more hands we have, the easier it is on the whole group,” Gregory said.

Hinton said volunteering at Brooke’s Place has been therapeutic.

“I think it’s been really great for my own daughter to see what it means to give back and to understand people are different, they’re going through different things,” Hinton said. “The experience of volunteering at Brooke’s Place has been really great.”

Visit BrookesPlace.org for more information on volunteering or resources.