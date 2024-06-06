Carmel celebrates return of Rotary clock, new sculpture at 1st on Main development

The 1st on Main grand opening featured some firsts.

The June 5 dedication of the mixed-used development included the unveiling of the latest sculpture by the late-artist J. Seward Johnson, called “Captured,” which features a woman reading a book on a bench. The sculpture is in the center of the new development.

“This is another statue that Mayor (Jim) Brainard purchased a while ago,” Carmel Mayor Sue Finkam said.

The City of Carmel has the largest collection of Seward Johnson sculptures out of his original studio.

Also at the event, Rotary Club of Carmel members rededicated the Rotary clock, which was removed during construction and stored in a street department shed.

“The clock was a gift to the City of Carmel so that we can remind everyone who looks at the clock that we are part of something greater than ourselves, inspire the future of Rotarians to continue to serve and develop our community,” said Gary Sexton, immediate past president of the Rotary Club of Carmel.

The new mixed-use development is on the northeast corner of Main Street and Range Line Road. It sits on the first historic lots, one to four, of the Town of Bethlehem, whose name was changed to Carmel.

“We worked with the city closely to get the architecture just right,” said Michael Garvey, one of the owners of Lauth, the developer. “We’re very proud of the project and we think it will look equally nice in 10, 20 (years) and years after that.”

The property is on 1.7 acres and includes 35 high-end apartments, eight two-story condominiums and a more 70,000-plus-square-foot office building. Garvey said the total cost of the project was more than $50 million.

“It’s 100 percent leased with some very dynamic tenants,” Garvey said.

There are a variety of businesses, including Tré on Main, an Italian restaurant; Compass Realty; First Databank; McCarter & English; and Assured Partners.