Carmel girls rally to win wild state girls lacrosse title

It was certainly not the way Carmel girls lacrosse coach Josh Miller envisioned winning.

The Greyhounds had lost to Guerin Catholic the previous two years but turned the tables, edging the Golden Eagles 10-9 June 1 in the Indiana High School Lacrosse Association 2A state championship in Noblesville.

“It’s not the way you want to see it as a coach, but we did it,” Miller said. “We were down, 8-2 so it was quite a comeback for the kids. They were sensational. It was a wild end to a wild game. It was awesome.”

Breckin Hare scored six goals, including the one that broke the 9-9 tie with 7:11 left in the match.

“We got the monkey off our back against Guerin,” said Miller, whose team won three straight state titles before Guerin’s two-year run.

Juniors Hare, Avery Goehl and Sophie Mock were named USA Lacrosse All-Americans. Mock has committed to the University of California Berkeley and Hare has committed to Lindenwood University, an NCAA Division I school in St. Charles, Mo. Goehl has committed to Division II Florida Southern University.

The Greyhounds (19-3) graduated three seniors, Reese Keetle, Olivia Slowey and Sophia Middleton.

“You can’t replace that leadership they brought to the team, that intensity, that patience and calm they brought,” Miller said. “They were a fantastic group.

The CHS girls finished 19-3, with all three losses coming to out-of-state teams. CHS had beaten Guerin 11-9 in early May.

CHS boys fall in final

The Greyhounds lost to Hamilton Southeastern 10-6 June 1 in the Indiana Lacrosse Association 2A state final. Carmel had beaten the Royals earlier in the season.

“We didn’t come out ready to play and had to play catch-up later in the game,” said CHS boys coach Keith Allen, whose team finished 15-4. “The start doomed us.”

Carmel was down 7-1 in the third quarter.

“We had a mini-run and got it to 7-4 but we kept turning the ball over,” Allen said.

Allen said the players were likely affected because they wanted to repeat so badly to honor their late coach Jack Meachum, 31, who died in a two-vehicle crash in August 2023.

“I think some of the nerves and thinking about coach Meachum might have played a role in pressing too much or worrying about things that were out of their control,” Allen said.

Allen had been Meachum’s assistant coach for six years.

“In some cases, he was the only coach they ever had,” Allen said. “Losing him was a tremendous blow.”

Two seniors are going on to play Division I lacrosse, Charlie Marsh, Robert Morris University, and Leo Prosser, Bellarmine University.

The Greyhounds are graduating 12 seniors.