Rayus Radiology held a ribbon-cutting ceremony May 8 to celebrate its new office at 11900 N. Pennsylvania St. in Carmel. From left,are Amber Huffman, Clarissa Schroeder, Kara Thornton, Tim Trzesniewski, Kayla Tucker, Dr. Shane Rose and Andrea Lewis. For more, visit RayusRadiology.com. (Photo by Adam Seif)