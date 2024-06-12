Fishers baseball comes long way with Cherry on top

The Fishers High School baseball program has come a long way since its first season in 2007 and coach Matthew Cherry has been there for every step of the way.

“I think back to the first year when we won six games without a senior class and then through the first four years when we had 40 total wins and had never had a winning record, and to see where the program is now, I’m not sure I can put it into words,” Cherry said.

Cherry, a 44-year-old Fishers resident, has a career record of 306-229-1 at Fishers. He earned his 300th coaching win May 3 with a 4-2 victory over New Palestine. Fishers won the Class 4A state title in 2018 and was the 4A state runner-up in 2021. The Tigers also won a sectional title in 2017.

“We have had incredible coaches, incredible players, incredible families who all have weathered the mistakes, the decisions, the changes, the growth, more mistakes, and yet continued to support and encourage and believe in Tiger Baseball and what we are trying to teach on and off the field,” he said. “I think of my wife Sara and all she has sacrificed taking on single-parent duties every spring, but still believing in our goal that this is more than baseball and more than wins and losses. I’m not sure that I can put it into words what reaching 300 means other than just thankful to all the coaches, players and parents who bought in and continue to support and encourage and believe in Tiger Baseball.”

The Tigers came close to winning the sectional title, losing 1-0 to Westfield May 27 in the sectional final. Westfield ace Ty Anderson pitched a no-hitter but needed Nick Fero to reach over the fence to grab what would have been a game-tying homer by Benjamin Hammond with two outs in the top of the seventh inning.

Cherry said the team’s motto was GRIT, which stands for Grind with Relentless Intensity and Toughness.

“Despite really struggling at the plate in the final game, we fought to the very end,” Cherry said. “Jack Brown just missed a home run on his last swing for out No. 2. And then Hammond hits (a potential home run) that Fero made an unbelievable play to bring it back. Our guys stayed present in the moment and continued to fight down that final play. I’m so proud of them for that growth and GRIT.”

Fishers finished with a 22-9 record.

“We were successful on the field, but honestly, the thing that was most special about this team is their growth as men in terms of being great teammates, leaders, eagerness to learn and grow and improve, their hunger to want to be better and never being satisfied,” Cherry said. “We started the season 5-6, and then won 17 of our last 20 games. There was never bickering, complaining, nothing.”

The Tigers graduated nine senior players and one manager. Six players are going on to play baseball in college, including two in NCAA Division I. Brown, a pitcher and outfielder, is headed to the University of Louisville and Gavin Kuzniewski will pitch for Ohio State.