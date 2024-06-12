Fishers doubles duo earn state runners-up

Fishers High School senior Caroline Ober couldn’t be too disappointed with a second-place finish.

Jasper’s Paige Giesler and Reese Mundy defeated Ober and senior Cassie Maurer 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles June 8 in the IHSAA girls tennis state doubles championship at North Central High School.

“We weren’t really expecting to get this far,” Ober said. “It was really exciting to just keep winning. Cassie is a great partner and a really good tennis player.”

Maurer said Ober always helped her regain focus.

“She keeps me really grounded on the court,” Maurer said. “I get frustrated a lot and she helps me get back into it and out of my own head.”

Ober and Maurer finished with a 24-3 record at No. 1 doubles.

Maurer and Ober advanced to the final by beating Angola siblings Ava and Maya Harris 6-2, 6-3 in the semifinals earlier in the day. However, Jasper proved too much.

“They’re a really good team,” Maurer said. “They had really good groundstrokes and kind of just smacked the ball at us when they wanted.”

Ober and Maurer earned one of Fishers’ two points in a 3-2 loss to South Bend St. Joseph June 1 in the team state championship.

“I’m disappointed. They’re disappointed. I like blue better than red,” Tigers coach Dave Heffern said of the blue ribbon for winning. “To get here is a huge accomplishment. To have a state team and doubles team in the final takes a lot of work and a lot of competitive effort, so I’m proud of them.”

Ober and Maurer are considering playing club tennis in college. Ober is going to Purdue University and Maurer is attending Ball State University,

Gieser and Mundy defeated Guerin Catholic sophomores Katie and Anna Kolb 6-3, 6-1 in the semis. The Kolb sisters concluded with a 23-3 mark.

Lawrence North senior Isabelle May reached the state singles semifinals before losing to Columbus North’s Kathryn Wilson 6-1, 6-4. It was May’s only loss in 21 matches.