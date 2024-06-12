Fishers Rotary Club hosts charity golf outing

The Fishers Rotary Club will host its fourth annual charity golf tournament June 24 at The Hawthorns Golf and Country Club in Fishers to help kids who struggle with mental health and need financial support.

Part of the weeklong Spark!Fishers festival, the outing benefits Project Hope, a collaboration of Community Health Network and the Hamilton Southeastern Education Foundation.

Project Hope helps HSE students with mental health needs but whose parents don’t have enough insurance to cover the expense. Sponsors who have provided financial assistance include Community Health Network, Elements Financial and the Indianapolis Colts.

Of those who work closely with the Rotary Club is Bill Jerrow. He’s been involved with the event since the beginning and said he has always been impressed with people who help.

“Each year, we are always looking to be better, always,” he said. “The Rotary Club are wide supporters of youth needs. It makes me very proud.”

Jerrow said Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness attends the event and has advocated for mental health services.

“The fun is in golf, but the fundraising is a labor of love,” Jerrow said. “The club impacts the students.”

To register for the event, visit fishersrotarygolf.perfectgolfevent.com.