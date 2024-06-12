New coffee shop opens in Noblesville

Noblesville city officials, members of Noblesville’s Life Church campus, employees and some local residents gathered for a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony June 4 for LC Coffeehouse in Noblesville, 2166 Sheridan Rd.

Life Church purchased the coffee shop’s building in 2018 to provide a space for community and connection. Life Church Noblesville’s Pastor Micah Beckwith said he hopes the coffee shop will be a place for residents to meet their neighbors.

“We are thankful for all the hard work and dedication from the church and staff,” Beckwith said. “It takes care of so many people in our culture when you have somebody to do life with. It just makes the world easier.”

Life Church Lead Pastor Nathan Peternel said the Noblesville campus had been trying to find a direction for the coffee shop’s building for a while.

“At one point, we believe drugs were being sold out of this house and that squatters were in this house,” Peternel said. “It was kind of a blight in the community, and the Lord provided it for us. It was a mess, and we didn’t exactly know how we’d use it, but it was too good not to buy it and see what would happen.”

Peternal said LC Coffeehouse has formed a partnership with Project Rescue, whose mission is to “rescue and restore victims of sexual exploitation through the love and power of God.” All proceeds will go to Project Rescue.

David Wigington, a Bloomington pastor who serves as the director of church relations for Project Rescue, spoke at the grand opening.

“Project Rescue is in 21 countries around the world to put an end to human trafficking,” Wigington said. “By being here today and by patronizing the coffee shop and telling your friends about the coffee shop, you’re helping to redeem women and children around the world.”

The coffee shop offers a full food and beverage menu and has conference rooms that can be rented online. It is open weekdays from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more, visit lccoffeehouse.com.