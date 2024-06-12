Pretrial hearing for Zionsville man accused of killing mother rescheduled to Aug. 28

A pretrial hearing scheduled June 12 for Graham Bixler, the Zionsville man accused of murdering his mother at her home on Old 106th Street in April, has been rescheduled for Aug. 28 in Boone County Circuit Court, according to court documents.

Bixler, 30, was arrested April 9 following the April 8 discovery of Kristin Bixler’s body. Kristin Bixler’s cause of death was determined to be blunt-force trauma and sharp-force injuries. Because of significant injuries to the body, Kristin Bixler was not positively identified by the Boone County Coroner until April 17.

Per the probable cause affidavit filed with the court, Kristin Bixler’s mother, Susan Smith, called the Zionsville Police Department April 8 to request a welfare check, stating that she had not heard from her daughter since April 2. Smith stated Kristin Bixler had told her mother that she was fearful of her son Graham Bixler.

An investigation at the property yielded the discovery of the body.

Zionsville law enforcement was later informed that Graham Bixler had been picked up by Carmel Police Department officers April 7 while driving his mother’s vehicle and had been transported to St. Vincent Hospital, where he was subsequently arrested and charged with murder.

Graham Bixler remains held in the Boone County Jail without bond.

A jury trial is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 16.