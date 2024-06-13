Community invited to legacy brick unveiling in honor of Carmel centenarian

The community is invited to celebrate longtime Carmel resident Phyllis Horton Rockhill’s recent 100th birthday at a brief celebration at 2 p.m. June 13 at 14 W. Main St. At the event, the Carmel Clay Historical Society will unveil its 500th legacy brick, which will have Rockhill’s name on it.

Rockhill is a lifelong Hamilton County resident and a 1942 graduate of Carmel High School. She earned an education degree from Butler University in 1945 and taught in Carmel Clay Schools for more than 30 years. She and her late husband, Myron Rockhill, were married 75 years and had three children.

Rockhill’s legacy brick, which will be installed by the Carmel Street Department, will be near the former Horton Meat Market, which her father owned. Her family settled the Hortonville community in northern Hamilton County.