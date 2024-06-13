Summer concert series sounds off in Zionsville

After a rain delay, the Zionsville Cultural District kicked off its summer concert series June 5 headlined by local rock cover band Damaged Goodz. The series takes place at Zionsville Lions Club Park in June and July and moves to Lincoln Park in August. Bands play at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays, performing genres from rock and reggae to country and jazz.

Originally scheduled all summer at Lincoln Park in the Village, concerts were moved three blocks east to the larger Lions Club Park during the pandemic. Zionsville Cultural District Treasurer Candace Ulmer said the move to Lions Park was primarily to seek a larger, more family-friendly environment. Bands perform in the main gazebo, surrounded by the park’s ball fields, playgrounds, walking paths and sand volleyball courts.

“Kids can run around (and) parents can watch them play. All of us (at the park) enjoy it,” Ulmer said

Casey Maisch, a board director with Zionsville Cultural District since 2015, said the move to a more family-friendly venue has been beneficial.

“It’s really about getting our name out there,” Maisch said. “For the 10 to 11 years that the Zionsville Cultural District has been in existence, we have come a long way, and we are super proud of that.”

Additional artists featured this month are Teresa Reylonds and the Slicktones June 19 and the Sax Pistols June 26.

Created in 2013, the Zionsville Cultural District promotes the town’s diverse art, culture and history to enhance interest in Zionsville, increase tourism and stimulate economic development. Learn more about the district and the summer concert series at zvillecd.org.