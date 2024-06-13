Westfield Class of 2024 ‘Rocks’

The members of the Westfield High School Class of 2024 bid farewell to their alma mater May 30.

Graduation ceremonies were held at Grand Park for this year’s 635 Shamrocks graduates, including 55 distinguished graduates and 37 honored graduates. The graduates celebrated several achievements, including:

Show Choir — in its first year, the members of the group made it to the ISSMA State finals.

Band — graduates who play in WHS band programs have celebrated one world championship, five state championships, two state championship runners-up, 20 state finals appearances and four world championship finals appearances over the course of their high school careers.

DECA — the school’s DECA organization, formerly Distributive Education Clubs of America, broke its membership record this year.

Dance Marathon — the student-organized dance marathon and celebration to benefit Riley Hospital for Children had another successful fundraiser in 2024. Over the past four years, the event has raised more than $450,000 to benefit the hospital and its programs.

Internships — a total of 80 graduates served in internship programs in the community in 2023-24.

This year’s graduating Rocks also celebrated multiple athletic achievements, including: