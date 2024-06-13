Zionsville businesses to raise money for Alzheimer’s research

June is Alzheimer and Brain Awareness Month. In an effort to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Association and to help end Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, more than 20 Zionsville businesses will participate in the third annual Zionsville Memories on Main event June 22.

Businesses will host drawings, offer specials or donate a portion of sales to advance Alzheimer’s care, support and research programs.

Zionsville Memories on Main is part of The Longest Day, a fundraiser held annually near the summer solstice when participants “fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s and all other dementia through a fundraising activity of their choice on a day that works for them,” according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

In its first year, Zionsville Memories on Main raised more than $7,000. In 2023, the event grew, taking in more than $10,000 for Alzheimer’s research.

“We’re grateful to the local businesses and the Zionsville community for making last year’s Memories on Main event even more successful than the first,” stated Memories on Main organizer Mark Wallis, who also serves as director of community relations for Grand Brook Memory Care of Zionsville. “We’re hoping that hosting the event on a Saturday, which coincides with the weekly farmers market, will provide an opportunity for even more people to come out in support of this worthy cause.”

Visitors who would like to learn more about Alzheimers and dementia can visit with Jessie Hillock of Memory Compass, a Zionsville-based service that helps families navigate memory loss and cognitive decline of their loved ones, from noon until 5 p.m. at COhatch on Main Street.

Participating businesses include Applegate Dillman Elder Law, Black Dog Books, Cobblestone Restaurant, Curious Squirrel Bookshop, CV Art & Frame, Five Thirty Home, Frances + Parke, Greek’s Pizza, Insomnia Mom, Jewel Box Jewelers, Midwest Jewelers, My Sugar Pie, Radiant Skin, Roasted in the Village, Robert Goodman Jewelers, Rush on Main, Salty Cowboy, Zionsville Eyecare, Zionsville Olive Oil, COhatch Zionsville, Vintage Charm and The Memory Compass.

An original artwork created by Zionsville artist and teacher Scott Miller can be bid on as part of a silent auction.

Hearing Solutions of Indiana will offer free hearing tests at Black Dog Books, donating $20 for each test administered.

For more, visit memoriesonmain.org.