Zionsville Community High School Business Professionals Association Club members earn recognition

Seven students from the Zionsville Community High School Business Professionals Association Club attended the National Leadership Conference in Chicago May 10-14 to compete in eight events. The ZCHS Virtual Financial Portfolio Management team won second place in the national competition for the second consecutive year. Team members are, from left, Prab Jayachandran, Charlie Sondik and Kaden Oberlander. Sondik and Oberlander were also members of last year’s team. (Photo courtesy of Zionsville Community Schools)