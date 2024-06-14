Carmel Pride to include more performances, vendors

Carmel Pride will return for its fourth year with more vendors and performers.

The event, which celebrates the local LGBTQ+ community, is set for 3 to 9 pm. June 30 at Carter Green by the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. New this year will be two drag shows at 1 and 4 p.m. at Feinstein’s in Hotel Carmichael. The Drag Showcase tickets start at $25 and are for those 21 and older.

“We’ve kind of elevated the art in drag,” said Caitlyn Mount, a 2024 Carmel High School graduate who is one of the organizers. “Due to our partnership with Feinstein’s, we’re welcoming Blair St. Clair, who is a very popular drag queen and also a Hoosier.”

St. Clair is known for performing on the TV show “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

Martina Queijo, another recent graduate and Pride organizing member, said she is excited about the Carter Green performances.

“We have three more hours of performances, so we can welcome in a lot of local bands and performers that have me excited because of the kind of reputation that we’ve been able to build with Carmel Pride,” Queijo said.

Queijo said organizers have been able to add more regional bands.

“We have a good mix of adult-led groups, and then we have a few bands with members who have recently graduated from Carmel High School or graduated a few years ago,” Queijo said. “I think we do a good job of not only showing the talent that exists in the City of Carmel, but also that exists around the state.”

The event is for all ages,

“We really pride ourselves as an organization on creating a kind of a family-friendly atmosphere at the event, making sure that everyone feels welcome no matter their age,” Queijo said. “It really helps exposing people of all ages to the LGBTQ+ community in Carmel and Central Indiana.”

The event has gone from 84 vendors in 2023 to 111 this year. Vino Mobile Bar is the main alcohol vendor for the event.

“We even have some student vendors who make and sell their own products as their own local business, which I think is really neat,” Queijo said. “We have a plethora of local vendors who can sell anything you are looking to find.”

There are arts, crafts, vinyl records, CDs and vintage clothing vendors.

Mount said there are around 15 students involved in planning the event along with an adult advisory board.

“Since our student leadership has such a high turnover with us graduating, we just have some adults to remember the knowledge of past events,” Mount said.

For more, visit carmelpride.org.