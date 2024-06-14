Westfield considered for FIFA World Cup 26 Team Base Camp site

Grand Park and the City of Westfield have made the short list of North American cities to potentially serve as a Team Base Camp site for the FIFA World Cup 26.

FIFA released a list of 24 locations in 17 cities under consideration to host one of 48 teams when the 124-game World Cup tournament returns to Canada, the United States and Mexico in 2026.

According to FIFA, the list of potential Team Base Camp sites represents high-grade locations. If chosen, Westfield and Grand Park will serve as a hub to support one of the teams with lodging, training facilities and further resources throughout the group stage.

Westfield Mayor Scott Willis said making the short list for potential host city status is owed to the hard work of Indy Eleven. Grand Park serves as Indy Eleven’s Official Training Center, as well as gameday home for Indy Eleven’s National Champion USL W League team. That relationship has grown into Grand Park Sports & Entertainment, a long-term collaboration with multiple partners, including the City of Westfield, Keystone Group, Indy Eleven and Bullpen Ventures. The city and Grand Park Sports & Entertainment are currently engaged in a memorandum of understanding for the group to take over management and development of Grand Park’s athletic facilities.

“We are thrilled that the City of Westfield has been chosen by FIFA as one of its initial Team Base Camp locations,” stated Greg Stremlaw, president & CEO of Indy Eleven. “As part of the Grand Park Sports & Entertainment partnership, we strive to offer an exceptional experience at the Grand Park Sports Campus for soccer players of all ages.”

Stremlaw stated that serving as a Team Base Camp site provides an opportunity to show what Grand Park has to offer on the world stage. Willis agreed.

“Westfield and Grand Park are excited about this opportunity to potentially host FIFA World Cup members and provide a world-class training facility for FIFA teams,” Willis stated. “(This) announcement further validates Grand Park’s world-renowned reputation as one of the most visited sports venues in the country, hosting Indy Eleven, NFL training camps or youth sports tournaments. It is clear our community is being noticed and recognized around the world, which is a huge economic driver for the city. What an exciting time to be a Westfield resident.”

Potential base camp sites include Atlanta, Chattanooga, Cincinnati, Dallas, Fort Worth, Green Bay, Guadalajara, Irvine, Kansas City, Louisville, Mexico City, Monterrey, Philadelphia, St. Louis, Salt Lake City and San Antonio.

According to FIFA, the list of potential Team Base Camps will grow over the next 18 months, with further options across Canada, Mexico and the U.S. to be added.

Teams will submit their base camp selections following the Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup 26, anticipated to take place in late 2025, which will reveal geographic zones for group matches.

Learn more about the FIFA World Cup at fifa.com.

This story will be updated.