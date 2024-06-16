Choir director John Neubaurer leads senior choir students in a graduation performance Students prepare backstage before the ceremony Students with Noblesville High School teacher Amanda Giordano A senior hugs a teacher before the ceremony Students take selfies before the ceremony Noblesville High School graduating student council members From left, Assistant Superintendent Ryan Rich, CFO David Hortemiller, Assistant Superintendent Heather Hendrich and Superintendent Dan Hile get ready to lead the processions of leadership, faculty and students. From left, Noblesville Schools Board of Trustees Joe Forgey, Stephanie Lambert, Christi Crosser, Laura Alerding and Misti Ray A graduate speaks during the ceremony Snapshot: Noblesville graduates class of 2024 0 By Current Publishing on June 16, 2024 Noblesville Community The Noblesville High School Class of 2024 had 783 graduates and received more than $5 million in scholarships. The graduation ceremony was June 4 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds Pepsi Coliseum in Indianapolis. (Photos courtesy of Marnie Cooke) Share. Twitter Facebook Pinterest LinkedIn Tumblr Email