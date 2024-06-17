‘Pack to School’ to provide free school essentials

Stewart & Stewart Attorneys will host its second “Pack to School” from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. July 4 at 931 S. Range Line Rd. in Carmel. The firm will provide up to 300 filled backpacks free for students entering kindergarten through fifth grade.

“We want to provide backpacks and school supplies to students in need in the community and around our community,” said Hannah Allen, event coordinator and intake specialist at Stewart and Stewart.

The staff will distribute the backpacks at the event, which will include food trucks, games, snow cones, popcorn and cotton candy. A Carmel firetruck will be on site for kids to explore.

Community service is a value for Stewart & Stewart, according to the firm. The event is organized by employees and their families as a way to give back.

“A lot of people (from surrounding areas) will already be here for the Fourth of July parade that happens in Carmel,” Allen said.

The backpacks will include water bottles, pouches, pencils, pens, folders and other school supplies.

“This year, we have added a coloring book, crayons, a flashlight, more fun little items like a Frisbee and golf tee, as well as a book for each child that they will get to choose themselves,” Allen said.

Each backpack will contain a gift card to a local business. Options include Giordano’s, Marco’s Pizza, The Old Spaghetti Factory and Urban Air.

Registration is required so staff can prepare the backpacks. Students can pick from a variety of colors and must be present to receive their backpacks.

For more, contact Allen at [email protected]. To register, visit getstewart.com