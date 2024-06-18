Night & Day diversions – June 18, 2024

‘The Wizard of Oz’

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre’s production of “The Wizard of Oz” runs through July 7 at the Indianapolis venue. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Summer Solstice

Carmel Symphony will present a Summer Solstice concert at 8:30 p.m. June 21 at Coxhall Gardens amphitheater in Carmel. Several arts groups will perform starting at 5:30 p.m. For more, visit carmelsymphony.org.

Feinstein’s cabaret

“Thank You for the Music! An ABBA Party” is set for June 20; “Bubbles Up! Let’s Celebrate Jimmy Buffett” June 21 and The Ahlwardts present “Human Jukebox” June 22 at Feinstein’s cabaret at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. All performances are at 7:30 p.m. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

‘Finding Nemo Jr.’

Junior Civic’s production of ‘Finding Nemo Jr.’ is set for June 21-26 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit civictheatre.org.

‘Keep the Change’

Red Barn Summer Theatre will present “Keep the Change” June 19-23 at the Frankfort venue. For more, visit redbarntheatre.net.

Kenny Chesney

Kenny Chesney’s concert is set for 7:30 p.m. June 20 at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. For more, visit livenation.com.

Maroon 5

Maroon 5 will perform at 7:30 p.m. June 22 at Ruoff Music Center. For more, visit livenation.com.