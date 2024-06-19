Youth invited to socialize with Fishers seniors

Kids ages 2 through 12 and their families are invited to a special community-building event June 23 at Hamilton Trace senior living facility in Fishers.

Indianapolis nonprofit Seeds of Caring is hosting the Bingo and Board Games with Senior Friends event, set for 2:30 to 4 p.m. that day at the center, 11851 Cumberland Rd. Activities will include Bingo, Uno, puzzles, Connect 4 and a light snack.

“We are hoping to see lots of smiles and new friendships by building community with folks who may feel a bit lonely or isolated,” Indianapolis Seeds of Caring Director Sarah Diaz said.

Diaz said that while residents at the facility have plenty of activities with each other, their faces always light up when young people visit.

There is no fee to participate, but registration is required. To register, visit bit.ly/4bW5Zi8.

Seeds of Caring started in Columbus, Ohio, and opened a branch in Indianapolis last year. The nonprofit’s mission is to encourage young people to help others through service projects, social action and community-building activities.

The Indianapolis branch has offered remote service opportunities for the past year and is now launching its first in-person projects.

“We are planning to offer about four projects a month in Indianapolis,” Diaz said. “Some of these will be in-person events, like the (Hamilton Trace) event, and some will be our anywhere projects, which are remote projects. We also have a program that’s running in the schools in the greater Indianapolis area called Kindness Corps.”

Remote projects can be completed anywhere and take about 60 to 90 minutes, according to Seeds of Caring. Those who sign up will receive project guides via email with detailed instructions. Kindness Corps programs provide interactive lessons for student groups to work cooperatively on projects that benefit local nonprofits.

For more, visit seedsofcaring.org/indianapolis.