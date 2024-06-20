Fishers mom launches haircare products

By Shelly Gattlieb

When she was 15, Fishers resident Sheriann Gray made her first $50 styling hair and since then has built a career in Hamilton County, working in multiple salons in Fishers.

In 2013, Gray developed her own hair and scalp oil for her children and herself. She said the idea started when her children were diagnosed with eczema and struggled to manage the symptoms.

Gray said they tried numerous products without seeing any improvement. She researched and developed a blend of all-natural ingredients to create a hair and scalp oil that relieved itching and cleared skin patches. She said the products also reduced shedding and improved general hair growth.

“I’ve seen years of benefits and it’s amazing,” she said. “I decided to start selling it at the salon.”

After learning as much as she could about proper product storage, logo design and trademarking, Gray packaged and labeled hundreds of bottles. The products were offered at 506 Salon on Uptown Drive and sold out almost immediately, inspiring her to expand her offerings. Several months of work led to her extended line of organic, pH-balanced, plant-based products called Bare Canvas by Sheriann, sold in the store and online.

“There were no pauses — it was up all night, it was sleep deprived,” she said.

Gray will compete in the upcoming season of “The Blox” on Amazon Prime, a reality series showcasing startup businesses.

She said the opportunity is exciting, allowing her to gain national exposure while networking with others who share her passion. According to primevideo.com, businesses from across the nation will compete in a weeklong intensive bootcamp designed to take companies to the next level.

Gray said the entrepreneurship journey taught her about personal growth and professional development. She is interested in coaching others who want to create their own brands and wants to write a book on the topic.

“Entrepreneurship is not about selling something that you love, it’s about fixing a problem that people have,” she said, adding that those interested in making that journey must “understand what core values are. If you don’t have any, develop some and find out what your non-negotiable core values are. Mindset is everything.”

For more, visit barecanvasbysheriann.com.