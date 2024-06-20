Fridays at the Fort kicks off

The Fridays at the Fort annual summer concert series hosted by Arts for Lawrence has begun, with free outdoor performances planned at the Fort Ben Cultural Campus, 8920 Otis Ave.

Coming up June 28 is Cold Fusion with Tonya Martin, performing R&B and neo soul music. On July 12, Fridays at the Fort features the Brandon Meeks Trio, playing a mix of jazz and soul.

For lovers of classic rock, Vinnie & the Moochers play July 26. The final concert scheduled will be rock and blues bank Mississippi Raglips & the Riverdogs.

For all the free Fridays at the Fort concerts, the music begins at 6 p.m. Guests are invited to bring a lawn chair or blanket. Food trucks will be available on-site with items for purchase.

In a previous interview with Current, Arts For Lawrence Executive Director Elana Thompson said the free concerts create more inclusive opportunities within the community.

“It’s to make arts more available to everyone,” Thompson said. “For people who may not be able to afford to go downtown to see the symphony or to see events. It’s right here in our own backyard.”

For more about Arts for Lawrence programming, visit artsforlawrence.org.