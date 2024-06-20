Lannan running for Hamilton Southeastern Schools board

Fishers resident Greg Lannan has declared his candidacy for the Hamilton Southeastern Schools Board of Trustees Delaware Township seat in the November general election.

“I was born and raised in Fishers, and my wife and I are proud to be raising our son in the community that has given us so many incredible opportunities,” Lannan stated in a June 19 announcement. “I’m running to support our students, parents, teachers and to keep Hamilton Southeastern one of the top districts in the state.”

The announcement states that Lannan’s campaign will focus on enhancing parental involvement, supporting educational transparency, ensuring sound fiscal management and helping students excel academically with ample opportunities for growth.

A 2009 graduate of Fishers High School, Lannan resides in Delaware Township with his wife, Megan, also a Fishers High School graduate, and their young son.

“Megan and I are blessed to live in this incredible community,” he stated. “The support and encouragement I’ve received has been overwhelming, and together we’re going to ensure the very best for our children for years to come.”

Lannan is director of business development and marketing with Hamilton County-based BW Construction.

The Delaware Township seat on the HSE board is held by Sarah Donsbach, who has not filed for reelection. Other seats open on the HSE board are the Fall Creek Township seat, held by Suzanne Thomas; and Wayne Township, held by Sarah Parks-Reese.

Thomas and Parks-Reese are seeking reelection. John Stewart also declared his candidacy for the Wayne Township seat.

Other candidates who have filed as of June 19 are Latrica Schooley, Delaware Township; and Terry Tolle, Fall Creek Township, according to the Hamilton County Election Office. Contact information for those candidates was not immediately available.