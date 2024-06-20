No incumbents file for re-election in Carmel school board race 

The Carmel Clay Schools board of trustees will have two new members in November.

Two at-large seats will be on the ballot, and none of the four candidates who filed to run by the noon deadline June 20 are incumbents.

Candidates are Robin L. Clark, Dina Ferchmin, Jon Shapiro and Kristina (Kris) Wheeler.

Browning, the board president, was elected to the board in 2016. She did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jackson, who was elected in 2020, said it was “an incredibly tough decision” not to run for re-election.

“I need to focus on family and work priorities, and I need more bandwidth to effectively do so,” Jackson stated. “I will miss representing the Carmel CCS families in this way, but I hope to stay engaged in the community, just in a new way.”

The general election is on Nov. 5.