Shepherd’s Center, Westfield Washington Township assist seniors

Westfield Washington Township has partnered with Shepherd’s Center of Hamilton County to host support groups at the new township office, 17400 Westfield Blvd. The free programming offers support for seniors and their caregivers.

“Our new office is a perfect space for these meaningful programs,” Westfield Washington Township Trustee Jamie Goetz Mills stated. “We are committed to enriching the lives of our residents, and this partnership is a testament to that commitment.”

The caregiver support group provides a space for caregivers to connect and learn tools for managing their responsibilities. Meetings take place from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. July 18, Aug. 8, Aug. 22, Sept. 5 and Sept. 19.

The aging well discussion group focuses on the emotional health of seniors. Sessions are scheduled from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. June 27, July 11, July 25, Aug. 15, Aug. 29, Sept. 12 and Sept. 26.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with the Shepherd’s Center to provide these essential support services,” stated Suzanna Hobson, Manager of Community Outreach and Client Services at Westfield Washington Township. “These programs offer vital resources and a sense of community to caregivers and seniors.”

Register for programs by contacting Angie Anderson, Program Manager at Shepherd’s Center, at 463-238-1703.