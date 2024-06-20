Volunteers to serve more than 80 organizations through Go All IN Day

More than 1,600 volunteers will join United Way of Central Indiana and the Indianapolis Colts on June 21 for Go All IN Day, an organized day of community service across the region.

Volunteers will help more than 80 community organizations complete projects on their to-do lists across United Way’s seven-county service area of Hamilton, Boone, Hancock, Hendricks, Marion, Morgan and Putnam counties.

In Hamilton County, volunteers will help Cherish Child Advocacy Center prepare to move by doing indoor and outdoor housekeeping chores, including dusting, sweeping, disinfecting, touching up paint, landscaping and tending to flower beds.

Cherish is a nationally accredited Child Advocacy Center that serves children, adults with intellectual disabilities and aging adults. It provides abuse intervention and prevention services to Hamilton and Tipton counties.

Learn more at volunteercentralindiana.org/ opportunity/a33Pk0000001pLR/ help-cherish-move.