Children who attended Stories in the Park had a chance to read a book to Clover, the dog who digs books. (Photo by Marney Simon) Zionsville resident Pam Brettnacher reads to children during Stories in the Park at Lions Club Park June 7. Brettnacher, an instructional assistant at West Clay Elementary School in Carmel and her teaching partner Jillinda Stella, a kindergarten teacher, read their book ‘Making Friends at Puddle Pond’ and other children’s favorites at the event. Hundreds of children participated in storytime and activities, including an obstacle course, haiku writing, crafts and exhibits. Each participant was also treated to a free book from the Indy Book Project. This was the third year for the event. Learn more about Lions Club of Zionsville summer activities for children and families at zionsvillelions.com. (Photo by Marney Simon) Snapshot: Stories in the Park celebrates reading in Zionsville 0 By Current Publishing on June 21, 2024 Zionsville Community Share. Twitter Facebook Pinterest LinkedIn Tumblr Email