Carmel High School student to compete for Miss Indiana’s Teen

Sadie Cohen always is eager to spread her love of music.

Cohen, who will be a Carmel High School sophomore in the fall, created Sadie Smiles for Seniors.

“It’s about fostering joy among the senior citizens and helping bring them out of isolation,” she said.

This serves as Cohen’s community service initiative for Miss Indiana’s Teen competition. Cohen will contend for the title June 26-29 at the STAR Bank Performing Arts Center in Zionsville. Cohen qualified for the competition by winning the Miss Capital City’s Teen in September 2023.

“I go to nursing homes and assisted living homes and help out any way they want me to,” Cohen said. “Recently, they had a tea party, and I sat down and talked with them. I definitely have a concert that I’m planning for July, because a ton of the residents there love music. I’d love to get the other titleholders involved, that would be awesome.”

For her talent portion, Cohen will perform a musical theater piece. Cohen has been acting since age 7 and has appeared in several musicals, including performances at Beef & Boards and Civic Theatre.

Following the Miss Indiana’s Teen competition, Cohen will participate in the Songbook Academy as one of 40 finalists for the intensive summer program July 13-20 at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel.