Applications open for Westfield Washington Schools’ Shamrock Academy ambassadors

The application process is now open for Westfield Washington Schools’ Shamrock Academy, a community ambassador program available to district parents, community members and anyone interested in a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to run a high-performing school district.

“This program is important to our school district and community because it increases transparency between the district and the community,” WWS Superintendent Paul Kaiser stated. “It is valuable to the district because, oftentimes, we give this group advanced information to get their feedback on how to improve our messaging and communication to the community.”

Participants in Shamrock Academy meet one Thursday per month to engage in dialogue with district leadership and hands-on experiences to help understand and explore the ins and outs of the district. Topics discussed include finances, curriculum and instruction, school safety, nutrition, sports and clubs, technology, transportation and the hiring process.

Applications must be submitted by July 15. Forms are available at wws.k12.in.us/about-us/shamrock-academy/shamrock-academy.