Blueprint for Improvement: Chic Carmel kitchen

Built in 2000 in Carmel’s Fairgreen Trace subdivision, this home recently underwent a stunning kitchen transformation. The owner’s desire to update and upgrade led to a chic, modern redesign, showcasing how a black and white palette can be anything but basic.

A reworked appliance layout improved both form and function. Moving the range to a central location and relocating the sink to an adjacent wall enhanced the room’s sight lines and created a more efficient workflow.

The dark backsplash in a chevron pattern creates a crisp contrast to the sleek white cabinets, while brass hardware and natural wood accents add warmth.

Decorative columns were replaced with a cabinet wall, increasing storage space and overall square footage.

A new, larger island provides additional prep, serving, and gathering space, making it ideal for both daily use and for entertaining.