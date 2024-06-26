M/I Homes Indianapolis to unveil new neighborhood in Noblesville

M/I Homes, one of the nation’s leading homebuilders, has announced the unveiling of a new neighborhood development in Noblesville – Silo Ridge. M/I Homes held a ribbon-cutting June 26 with Noblesville Common Council President Darren Paterson leading the ceremony.

According to M/I Homes, the community, off Ind. 38, features 167 single-family homes and 100 single-story paid villas constructed with individual porches, garages, and yards. All are designed with energy-efficient resources and range from 1,560 to 2,025 square feet.

MI/Homes stated the community introduces two new Uptown models with two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom floor plans and a two-car garage.

Within the year, M/I Homes also announced plans to install a community swimming pool paired with a pool house, a playground area and a walking trail starting at the Ind. 38 entrance throughout the entirety of the Silo Ridge community.

Additionally, Silo Ridge is in the Hamilton Southeastern Schools district, which MI/Homes stated will grant homebuyers access to “top-notch” educational programs with “outstanding ratings.” The community offers residents access to General Motors, BorgWarner and Noble Industries Inc.

“These beautiful villa and single-family style homes offer a diverse range of floor plans that cater to the ideal blend of comfort and community living, fulfilling every want of our homebuyers,” stated Jennifer Goodin, vice president of sales and marketing at M/I Homes Indianapolis.

For more, visit mihomes.com/indianapolis.