Something Splendid turns gift giving into moments of happiness

In the spirit of gift giving, Westfield-based Something Splendid opened in 2019, providing luxury gift boxes for special events and celebrations that have a lasting impact on people’s lives.

Sisters Elyse and Erynn Petruzzi quit their corporate jobs five years ago to start the business. What began as a small company operating out of a bedroom is now a multifaceted business that has grown substantially.

“We wanted to stick to having a good variety of everything,” said Erynn Petruzzi. “While we specialize in birthday gifts and engagement gifts, we can do any type of gift across the board.”

The sisters said customers can visit their store at 217 Mill St. in Westfield and make their own box, filling it with unique items such as pickleball kits, chocolates, hats, and even alcohol. Customers can also shop online.

The siblings said they saw an increase in business during the pandemic, when companies had to limit face-to-face meetings and instead reached out to Something Splendid through social media to find new ways to build connections with clients and employees.

Although the sisters said it’s not easy to run a small company because consumer behavior is difficult to predict, it’s still exciting to see orders placed.

“Five years to this day, I still get a pitter-patter in my heart still,” Elyse Petruzzi said. “Whether it is $20 or a $300 order, or a huge corporate order, it’s still just as exciting.”

Simply Splendid top seasons are near the fall and winter. Summers are typically slower, but the sister said they score big with wedding season

For more, visit somethingsplendidco.com.