Zionsville educators give back after 46 years of service

With a combined 46 years of serving the Zionsville Community School District, Tim and Jenni East wanted to do something for the community they love.

Tim East, the principal at ZCHS, and Jenni East, a math teacher at Zionsville Middle School, retired at the end of the 2023-24 school year.

The couple played host to the East Give Back Golf Outing at the Golf Club of Indiana June 12 in Whitestown, with assistance from the Zionsville Education Foundation, which raises funds for academic, performing arts and athletic programs within the school district.

Funds raised at the event benefit the education foundation to support school district needs. But in addition to the fundraising effort, the outing was time for the Easts to reflect on hard work, giving back to the community, celebrating many years of hard work and moving a great education system forward.

“The money is great, but it’s much deeper than that,” Tim East said. “It’s the people that come around and support this event and all the things for our kids that really make Zionsville what Zionsville is.”

The couple started their teaching careers in California. Since moving to Indiana more than two decades ago, they said there have been no regrets, both as parents and employees.

Jenni East said she earned trust from the parents of her students when the COVID-19 pandemic began, which taught her the importance of serving through difficult times. That hard work paid off.

“I know we’re going to look at all these kids with so much pride and say, ‘I’ve got to have that kid in my class’,” she said. “It wouldn’t surprise me if we somehow ended up back at school doing something.”

ZCS Superintendent Rebecca Coffman describes the couple as “servant leaders” within the school district and community.

“How fitting is this event: Truly a celebration of their years serving students and families, and supporting teachers in the community,” Coffman said. “It gives me a smile that I can feel, not only on my face, but on my soul. To see the people that have gathered here to celebrate the legacy of Tim and Jenni East, it’s really powerful.”