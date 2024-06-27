Carmelfest: Freedom Run returns July 4 to Carmel 

An Independence Day tradition since 2007, the July 4 Freedom Run will once again take participants of all ages on their choice of a 5-mile run or 1.5-mile family walk through the heart of Carmel, starting outside of the freshman center at Carmel High School, 520 E. Main St.

“It’s a great way to kick off your Fourth of July weekend. Come dressed in red, white and blue. Many people do the run, then go and watch the parade afterwards,” race director Don Carr said.

Both races begin at 8 a.m. and conclude by 10 a.m. The cost is $33 per participant and discounts are available for families of three or more. Runners must hold a pace of 16 minutes per mile to participate in the 5-mile run. Strollers are welcome on the 1.5-mile walk.

Pre-registration is recommended but not required. Event T-shirts are limited. Post-race refreshments will be provided at the high school.

A free 100-yard race for kids 10 and younger also will take place in the immediate area and no registration is required. Interested families can report to the tent west of the Freshman Center by 8 a.m. July 4 to participate.

Race packets will be available from 2 to 7 p.m. July 3 at Runners Forum, 620 Station Dr., Carmel or 6:30 to 7:45 a.m. race day at CHS.

“We do offer age-group awards for those that want to be timed,” Carr said.

Awards are given to the top three male and top three female finishers in the 5-mile race only, as well as the top three finishers across several age-group categories.

According to Carr of Tuxedo Brothers Event Management, 600 to 1,000 participants are expected.

To register, visit tuxbro.com. Walk up participants are welcome to sign-up on-site at the race.