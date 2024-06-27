Fishers community events – July 2024

Fishers Fourth of July Fireworks —Community fireworks displays for Independence Day are planned at three locations in Fishers: Nickel Plate District Amphitheater, with a free concert by Toy Factory beginning at 8 p.m.; Cyntheanne Park, 12383 Cyntheanne Rd., with additional viewing from HSE Intermediate/Jr. High parking lots, 12278 Cyntheanne Rd.; and Geist Reservoir, with viewing from residences or from watercraft — no viewing is permitted from Fall Creek Bridge or Geist Marina. For more, visit playfishers.com/529/July-4th-Fireworks.

American Legion plans events – The Fishers American Legion Post 470 will host a Euchre Tournament benefiting Indy Honor Flight, 3 to 7 p.m. July 20 at the post, 9091 E. 126th St. Registration is required. A Luau is set for July 27 at the post, with roasted pig and sides served from 5 to 8 p.m. For more information, visit the post’s Facebook page, facebook.com/FishersLegionPost470.

Submissions due for HamCo artists exhibit — Hamilton County artists, and those who live slightly beyond, are invited to submit work by July 26 for the 2024 Juried Exhibit of Hamilton County Artists. The Fishers Arts Council expanded the boundary for eligible artists this year to two miles beyond Hamilton County. The top prize is $1,000 for Best in Show plus a solo exhibit in 2025 in the Art Gallery at City Hall. For more, visit fishersartscouncil.org/blog.

Mayors to speak at OneZone breakfast — The mayors of Fishers, Carmel, Noblesville and Westfield will participate in a panel discussion during the OneZone’s Eggs & Issues breakfast event, starting at 8 a.m. July 19 at The Bridgewater Club, 3535 East 161st St., Carmel. For more, visit onezonechamber.com.

Monsoon Madness set for July 20 — Holland Park transforms into pop-up water park during the popular Monsoon Madness event hosted by Fishers Parks. The annual event features giant waterslides, a mini-monsoon area for little ones and live entertainment. An early access wristband, which costs $20, allows participants to experience a smaller crowd and shorter wait times at waterslides and activities from 11 a.m. to noon and is limited to the first 500 registrants. Standard access wristbands are free for Fishers residents. Registration is required at playfishers.com/180/Monsoon-Madness.