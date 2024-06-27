Westfield Youth Assistance Program receives grant funding

Westfield Youth Assistance Program is the recipient of a $15,000 grant courtesy of Hamilton County Community Foundation to support services for local youth.

The funds will assist WYAP in its mission to connect Westfield youth with services such as mentoring, tutoring, mental health support, camps and other enrichment activities.

“My son was going through depression, but thanks to the psychologist WYAP helped us find, along with the programs offered, he was able to push through.” stated Martha, mom of a WYAP youth. “He’s given it all in his academics, as well. The support is just … I’m speechless. Thank you so much for all that you’ve done.”

Founded in 2009, WYAP works with youth and families in Westfield who face challenging life circumstances. WYAP’s early intervention advocates create individual action plans that provide services to fit the needs of those children and their caregivers.

The organization has seen an increase in the number of youth in the program coinciding with Westfield’s growth. Grants and donations help WYAP meet the needs of those at-risk youth.

Westfield Youth Assistance Program is a nonprofit that serves youth ages 3-17, coordinating with children and families to connect them with services and resources and to empower youth and their parents and caregivers. Learn more at youthassistance.org/westfield.

Hamilton County Community Foundation, an affiliate of Central Indiana Community Foundation, administers charitable funds, foundations and organizational endowments for individuals, families and nonprofit entities.

Learn more at HamiltonCountyCommunityFoundation.org.