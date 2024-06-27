Zionsville resident pens book on pain and healing

Brooke Martin was a public figure in Indianapolis when she received devastating news from her physician.

An Emmy Award-winning news anchor and reporter for WISH-TV for 15 years, Martin said journalism was her dream job.

In 2018, the Zionsville resident announced on-air that she was pregnant with her second child. When a persistent bout of bronchitis brought her to her doctor’s office for treatment, she was offered a chance to check the baby’s development. It was then that her doctor discovered the baby, a girl, had a condition called anencephaly — a rare fatal condition where the baby’s skull does not develop.

Martin chose to carry the pregnancy to term. She and her husband Cole shared their unborn daughter’s diagnosis with viewers.

“I was 100 percent authentic,” Martin said of making her news public. “I was so broken and vulnerable. It was the most heartbreaking and challenging thing, but it was also the most hopeful thing we’ve even been through.”

Martin’s daughter, Emma Noelle, was born March 15, 2019. She lived for 21 minutes. Emma Noelle’s name comes from the name Emmanuel, a Hebrew name which means ‘God is with us.’

Navigating her way through heartbreak, grief and healing, Martin said the experience led to what she refers to as a ‘spiritual journey.’ She said while driving one day, she asked God to tell her what she should do next. In her mind’s eye, she saw a vision of a field undergoing a controlled burn.

Martin said that vision was an understanding of pain and how it grows: Pain is like fire — it can destroy everything in its path, but when controlled, it can create nutrient-rich soil.

“I knew I wanted to offer a message of hope and this was the framework,” Martin said. “On a total leap of faith, I left news. I just wanted to get this into people’s hands.”

Martin said she didn’t set out to write a book about her experience, but through conversations with others about her journey, she was connected with a literary agent who ultimately wanted to bring the story of a controlled burn as a metaphor for pain and healing to the public. The result is her new book, ‘Controlled Burn: Rising From the Ashes to Forge an Unshakeable Faith,’ published by ​​Dexterity Books.

Martin said while the writing process was difficult, she felt called to bring some hard truths to light to help others.

“It’s truth as opposed to comfort, but truth can lead to comfort,” Martin said. “It’s not a memoir: Primarily, it’s a guide to hope based in biblical truth.”

The book is a combination of advice and spiritual insights to help anyone navigating through difficult trials in life. Martin said her message is not limited to child loss; the book aims to help all who suffer through hardships by inspiring those who wish to walk in faith with God to shift their perspectives and recognize ways to grow and heal.

‘Controlled Burn: Rising From the Ashes to Forge an Unshakeable Faith’ is available for preorder on Amazon and at local booksellers. The paperback edition will be released Aug. 20.

Learn more about Brooke Martin’s journey at morewithbrookemartin.com.