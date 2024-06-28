Cambri Builders moving to Zionsville

When Cambri Builders started to outgrow its office space on Zionsville Road in Indianapolis, customizing a new home was a no-brainer.

Cambri Builders specializes in commercial development, including health care facilities, strip center and retail renovations, design/build projects and retail tenant improvements.

Cambri Chief Operating Officer Eric McKinney and President John Vyverberg started the company in a 2,700-square-foot office space in 2017. The business is planning a move to 8,000 square feet within a newly constructed 40,000-square-foot building in Zionsville this fall. The project at 96th Street and Zionsville Road, under construction by Cambri, includes a commercial building that will house Cambri as well as multiple other tenants. The site is already 80 percent leased out.

“We grew pretty rapidly into a multi-state commercial general contractor,” McKinney said. “We are building a new building because we’ve outgrown our space.”

Cambri’s commercial construction and renovations résumé includes some notable projects completed across the country, including the 500th Ollie’s Bargain Outlet store in Iowa City, Iowa.

McKinney said the company was fortunate to land some clients outside of Indiana when they began, but hope to focus on local development as it expands.

“We’d like to develop more business in Indianapolis,” McKinney said, adding that, locally, Cambri has built or renovated sites from 10,000 square feet up to 100,000 square feet or larger.

Cambri’s notable projects include Kincaid’s Meat Market in Fishers, Helium Comedy Club in Indianapolis, Mary’s Mountain Cookies in Carmel, Chipotle, Michael’s and Five Below in Brownsburg and their new building in Zionsville.

Learn more at cambri.com.