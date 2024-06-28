Carmelfest: Marketplace features wide mix of items

CarmelFest’s Marketplace will feature a wide variety of items for sale.

Marketplace chair Kay Thompson said items range from clothing and jewelry to handmade wood decor and crocheted snuggies for young children.

“There are also several home-improvement vendors offering discounts and not-for-profit booths asking for your involvement,” Thompson said. “There is also a virtual reality experience trailer where people can immerse themselves in exciting virtual reality experiences.”

A new vendor this year is White Rabbit Wraps, a car-wrap company that will have a car on display in its booth showcasing techniques.

Thompson, who is in her 20th year as Marketplace chair, said nearly half of the vendors are returning participants, many of whom have been at the event for several years.

“A couple of my favorites are the Henna booth, where you can get temporary tattoos, and Nature’s Way Soaps, offering vegan olive oil soaps in an amazing collection of scents,” Thompson said.

A longtime Carmel resident, Thompson’s husband Doug was previously a Marketplace chairman. She said when her husband got too busy with his job, she took over.

Thompson said the Marketplace typically has 100 vendor booths. Henna and Duran Designs have been at CarmelFest the entire time Thompson has been chairman. Other vendors who have attended for several consecutive years include Busy Bee Headbands, Extreme Face Painting, Nectar on the Vine and Over the Line.

CarmelFest will take place July 3 and 4 in Carmel’s Civic Square and surrounding areas. The Marketplace will be open 1 to 10 p.m. July 3 and noon to 10 p.m. July 4.