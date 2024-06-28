Carmelfest: New attraction a nod to Rotary Club 

New for 2024, a 55-foot-tall Ferris wheel will tower over Carter Green during CarmelFest. The wheel is symbolic of the logo for The Rotary Club of Carmel, which organizes the event.

“(CarmelFest) is our biggest fundraiser every year,” said Jeff Lenz, CarmelFest chair. “We are excited to offer this new attraction to drive visitors.”

In his first year as chair, Lenz has a vision to continue evolving the event to make it more appealing to visitors.

“Providing variety and making it easy to navigate moving forward will remain our priorities,” Lenz said. This year, his efforts included a focus on more rides in the KidZone.

The 12-cart Ferris wheel can hold up to 36 people at a time and will cost three tickets per ride. Tickets cost $3 each and can be purchased online or in person at a ticket tent. Tickets also can be used for the KidZone.

According to the Rotary International website, the spokes of the Rotary wheel indicate strength, while the gears symbolize power. Rotary Clubs throughout the world aim to help strengthen their communities through giving back.

The Rotary Club of Carmel works to achieve this vision through partnerships with Merciful H.E.L.P. Center, Crooked Creek Food Pantry, Meals on Wheels, Carmel Summer Meals Program, Trinity Free Clinic and events throughout the year.

“Carmel is a great community with a value of giving back,” Lenz said. “CarmelFest is a way to give back and help us raise money to continue serving the community,” Lenz said.

To order ride tickets, visit carmelfest.net/kidzone