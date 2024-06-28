Westfield Rocks the 4th returns to Grand Park

Westfield Rocks the 4th, presented by Citizens Energy Group, returns to Grand Park Sports Campus from 4 to 10 p.m. July 4.

The event features food trucks, free concerts and a fireworks display at the conclusion of the night.

“Westfield Rocks the 4th promises to be a fantastic celebration of our nation’s independence. This event grows each year and boasts one of the best fireworks displays in Central Indiana,” stated Mayor Scott Willis. “We are excited to welcome residents and visitors to Grand Park for another exciting event.”

Entertainment on the main stage includes house music from 4 to 5:30 p.m.; 90s cover band X Generation from 5:30 to 7 p.m.; the hot dog eating contest at 7:15 p.m.; and The Big 80s from 8 to 10 p.m.

On the kids stage is Mik the Music Man from 4 to 5:30 p.m., 6 to 7:30 p.m. and 8 to 10 p.m. In between Mik the Music Man’s shows are the kids’ watermelon-eating contest at 5:30 p.m. and a magic show from 7:30 to 8 p.m.

The event is free to attend but the Kids Zone area requires wristbands. Those bands — which are $10 each — can be purchased online or at the event

“Citizens Energy Group is excited to again celebrate our nation’s birthday with the Westfield community as presenting sponsor of Westfield Rocks the 4th,” stated Citizens Energy Group President and CEO Jeffrey Harrison.

Limited preferred parking can be purchased in advance for $15 or onsite if still available.

Schedules, wristbands and parking can be found at ​​westfieldwelcome.com/westfield-4th.