Carmel in brief — July 2, 2024

Swimmers make Olympic team – Three swimmers from Carmel will compete in the Olympic games this summer in Paris. Aaron Shackell, a 2023 Carmel High School graduate and Carmel Swim Club athlete, finished first in the 400-meter freestyle in the Olympic Swimming Trials June 16 at Lucas Oil Stadium to earn a spot on the team. He will be joined by his sister, Alex Shackell, 17, who finished second in the 200-meter butterfly June 20 at the swimming trials. 2018 CHS graduate Drew Kibler finished third in the 200-meter freestyle June 17 at the trials to earn a spot on the U.S. team competing in the relay.

City hires director of engineering – The City of Carmel has hired Bradley Pease as director of engineering. Pease will be responsible for guiding major initiatives for the city and assisting in the continued modernization of Carmel’s infrastructure. Pease comes to the City of Carmel after a stint with the City of Fishers. Prior to that position, he was part of the Carmel engineering team for nearly eight years. He has a bachelor of science from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, along with a master of jurisprudence from Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law.

Summer Reflections at OPPC – Orchard Park Presbyterian Church, 1605 E. 106th St. in Carmel, will host a free series, Summer Reflections: Insights on Faith and Community. The presentations will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the church lounge. Topics and speakers are:

July 10: Jeff Worrell – The Civility Project

July 17: Rich Phipps – Severe Mercy

July 24: Bill Enright – An Octogenarian Ponders the Post-Covid Church

July 31: Phillip Anderson – The Future of Community and Connection

The series is open to the public. Learn more at OrchardPark.org or by emailing [email protected].

IMPO helps fund path – The City of Carmel received a $3.5 million check June 12 from Anna Gremling, executive director of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Planning Organization, for construction of the 116th Street path from Towne Road to Spring Mill Road. Award recipients are selected based on a list of criteria guided by the goals of federal and regional transportation programs with the ultimate goal of selecting high-quality and high-impact projects that help the region meet its objectives. The construction of this portion of multi-use path on the north side of 116th Street includes connectivity to two public parks, a school, a retail center and a hospital. Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2027.

Hamilton County court text program – Hamilton County courts have joined a pilot program spearheaded by the Indiana Supreme Court’s Office of Court Technology to enhance communication and reduce failures to appear in court. The program sends text message reminders to petitioners and respondents in divorce, paternity, and other family cases. Participants receive text reminders about upcoming court hearings if they provide a cell phone number in their party record with the court. Hamilton County began the pilot program in May and is assessing its effectiveness. Interested residents can update their cell phone numbers with the clerk’s office, 1 Hamilton County Square, Suite 106 in Noblesville.

Adaptive Sensory-Friendly Swim events – Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation will host several Adaptive Sensory-Friendly Swim events at The Waterpark in Carmel, 1195 Central Park Dr. W, this summer. The events, designed for individuals with disabilities and their families, are set for 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. July 2, 16 and 30. During Adaptive Sensory-Friendly Swim events, the concession stand is closed, music is turned off and capacity is limited. Outside food and drink are welcome. Each event costs $20 per family to attend. Register at bit.ly/3yEo5q5.

HCE fleet to grow – Hamilton County Express will add six new minivans to its fleet this fall thanks to IndyGo, the largest public transportation provider in the state of Indiana, which awarded Hamilton County a grant worth $453,000. The grant award will facilitate the acquisition of six low-floor minivans that will be accessible for individuals with disabilities (including wheelchair users). The smaller vehicles will also provide easier navigation through city streets and parking lots than the larger buses operated by HCE. Delivery of the new vehicles is expected in early fall.

Art scholarship – At the Carmel High School Awards Ceremony, Liz Bowman and Theresa Green from the Eta Delta (Carmel) Chapter of Psi Iota Xi presented their annual art scholarship to graduating senior Lily Perkins. Perkins is planning on pursuing a degree in user experience design at Purdue University. This combines her passion for digital art and design as well as her desire to solve technological problems. Her parents are Eric and Emilie Perkins of Carmel. Psi Iota Xi is a Philanthropic Sorority, with chapters throughout the Midwest.

Monon Mixers at The Waterpark – Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation is hosting several adults-only, after-hours Monon Mixers at The Waterpark in Carmel, 1195 Central Park Dr. W., this summer. The mixers are set from 8 to 10 p.m. July 5 (Christmas in July), July 19 and Aug. 2 (Swiftie Night). Each event costs $25 per person. New this year, participants can reserve cabanas for the event for an additional $45. Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase from a variety of local vendors, in addition to concessions. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. Learn more at anc.apm.activecommunities.com/carmelclayparks/activity/search?onlineSiteId=0&activity_select_param=2&activity_keyword=monon%20mixer&viewMode=list.

Support for seniors and caregivers – Shepherd’s Center of Hamilton County, a nonprofit organization that provides support to Hamilton County residents 55 and older, hosts a caregiver support group and an aging well discussion group at the Westfield Washington Township office, 17400 Westfield Blvd. The free programming offers support for seniors and their caregivers within the community. The caregiver support group meets from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. July 18, Aug. 8, Aug. 22, Sept. 5 and Sept. 19. The aging well discussion group meets from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. July 11, July 25, Aug. 15, Aug. 29, Sept. 12 and Sept. 26. Register for programs by contacting Angie Anderson, Program Manager at Shepherd’s Center, at 463-238-1703.

Golden Hoosier nominations – Nominations are being accepted for the 2024 Golden Hoosier Award, which honors senior Hoosiers for their lifetime of service and commitment to their communities. Since the start of the program, more than 200 Hoosiers have been honored. To be eligible, the nominee must be an Indiana resident age 65 or older and have been a volunteer in the community for the past three years. The deadline for submitting applications is July 14. Nomination forms can be accessed at in.gov/lg/lt-governor-initiatives/golden-hoosier-award. A ceremony honoring those selected will be held later this year.

Class of ‘74 reunion – The Carmel High School Class of 1974 will have its 50th class reunion from 7 to 11 p.m. Aug. 24 at the VFW Post 10003, 12863 Old Meridian St., Carmel. For more or to RSVP, email Jocko Conley at [email protected] or call Jenny Johnson Rundle at 317-501-3034.

Vital records available online – Hamilton County has become the fourth county in Indiana to offer an online ordering system for birth and death certificates. Previously, birth and death records were only available in person or via mail-in application. Orders are processed within two business days, excluding weekends and holidays, and customers can choose mail delivery or pick-up. Newborn records may take 10 to 14 days to become available through the Indiana Department of Health’s vital records system. Certified birth and death certificates are $15 per copy, and online orders will incur a nonrefundable $5 service fee. To order, visit the Hamilton County Health Department’s online portal, hamiltoncounty.in.gov/255/Vital-Records.

Brooke’s Place seeks volunteers – Brooke’s Place for Grieving Young People is looking for volunteers to serve as support group facilitators for its westside, eastside and northside program nights. Volunteers provide a safe and supportive environment for young people, ages 3-29, and their caregivers, to grieve. Facilitators engage groups through conversation as well as age-appropriate therapeutic activities such as crafts and games. Facilitators serve families twice a month on either Mondays, Tuesdays or Thursdays. To learn more about becoming a facilitator or to apply, contact [email protected] or visit brookesplace.org/grief-support-volunteer.

Free weather radios for hard of hearing – Hamilton County Emergency Management is giving away free weather radios to Hamilton County residents who are deaf and hard of hearing. Grant dollars allowed EMA to purchase hundreds of the radios that come equipped with a pillow shaker and strobe lights. Anyone who qualifies should contact Monica Peterson at [email protected] to receive a radio.

Operation School Bell – The Assistance League of Indianapolis is seeking donations to support its Operation School Bell program, which provides apparel and shoes for thousands of underserved students in Indianapolis. Each student receives a duffel bag that includes a winter jacket, socks, shirts, pants, toothbrush and more. Learn more and donate at alindy.org/operation-school-bell-mailer.html.

Kinetic Advantage leadership changes – Carmel-based Kinetic Advantage, a national provider of floorplan financing services for independent auto dealers, has hired Brian Geitner as president and chief operating officer. Geitner served as president of NextGear Capital until 2016, when he joined Cox Automotive Media Solutions as its president, guiding the business units of Autotrader, Kelly Blue Book and Dealer.com. Geitner retired from Cox in 2018. Marty McFarland, Kinetic’s founder and president and chief executive officer, will remain as CEO. Randy Dohse, co-founder of Kinetic and former COO, will become chief revenue officer.

MJ Companies hire – The MJ Companies has appointed Bethany Peterson as senior vice president of employee benefits. In this role, Peterson will support the Carmel-based company’s continued growth and will lead the development of infrastructure for future market expansion. While Peterson will reside in the Denver market, she will lead the operations function for employee benefits nationally. Her focus will be building an aligned operational delivery model across The MJ Companies’ three markets (Indianapolis, Phoenix and Denver) to enhance the associate and client experience.

Top financial advisor – John Cate of Carmel was recently named to the 2024 Barron’s “Top 1,200 Financial Advisors” list that ranked him as the No. 1 financial advisor in Indiana. He was also recognized on the Forbes “Best-in-State Wealth Advisors” list. Cate is a financial advisor with the Cate, Brunton & Luc Group, a Merrill Lynch Wealth Management company in Indianapolis. He graduated from the Miller College of Business at Ball State University.

‘Hamilton County Conversations’ – Invest Hamilton County has launched a podcast titled “Hamilton County Conversations,” which features leaders across various sectors in Hamilton County in discussions with Invest Hamilton County President and CEO Mike Thibideau. The podcast arose out of a desire to facilitate conversations around workforce development, quality of life and other issues of key concern to Hamilton County leaders, businesses and residents. Podcasts are released twice monthly and are available for listening through both Apple Music and Spotify. Learn more at investhamiltoncounty.com/engage/hamilton-county-conversations-podcast.

Gourmet Tastings at Regalique – Regalique, 110 W. Main St., Suite 120, in Carmel, is hosting Gourmet Tastings from 5 to 8 p.m. on Fridays. At the free event, guests can sample gourmet products, including chocolates, honey, cheese and more. Learn more at Regalique.com.

Free sports physicals – Monarch Medicine, 90 Executive Dr. in Carmel, will offer free sports physicals from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday in June and July. Appointments can be made at monarchmedicine.org and walk-ins are welcome.

Rehab clinic opens – Indiana University Health on April 29 opened its Carmel rehabilitation clinic at the Methodist Medical Plaza North. The new location offers physical therapy and rehabilitation services as well as neurorehabilitation. Specialties include return-to-sport, pre-surgery and post-surgery care and hand therapy, to treat a wide range of orthopedic and neurological needs. Methodist Medical Plaza North is at 151 Pennsylvania Pkwy. Learn more by calling 317-817-1900.

Schools receive CPR mannequins – The Hamilton County Health Department has provided 256 CPR mannequins to area schools, including Carmel High School and Carmel’s three middle schools, to help empower students with life-saving skills. The mannequins offer an interactive learning experience, responding to students’ actions to provide immediate feedback on compression depth and speed. For more information about CPR training and resources, please contact the Hamilton County Health Department at 317-776-8500.

Divas bicycle program returns – The second year for IU Health Momentum Indy Divas presented by VQ Labs, a women’s bicycle riding and empowerment program developed to foster a welcoming environment for women of all ages, experience and abilities, kicked off April 11. The program offers weekly rides (road and off-road) through September for women who are seeking a healthy, active lifestyle and an opportunity to connect socially with other women of all cycling levels and abilities. The group meets at 6:15 p.m. on Thursdays at Indiana Members Credit Union, 3975 W. 106th St. in Carmel. Membership is $150, and no woman will be turned away because of inability to pay. Learn more at momentumindy.org/divas.

Lung Support Group – Franciscan Health Indianapolis will host a monthly Lung Support Group hospital, 8111 S. Emerson Ave. in Indianapolis. The meetings will take place on the third Thursday of each month (beginning March 21) from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Cardiac Testing Conference Room. Meetings include a guest speaker and focus on lung education and treatment information. A light meal will be provided and a shuttle bus service is available. RSVP for meeting and transportation a week prior to the event. For more, call 317-528-8901 or email [email protected].