Fourth of July festivities set for Noblesville

Fireworks, a parade, live music and other festivities will once again be part of the Noblesville Fireworks Festival, a free July 4 event.

The Noblesville Fourth of July parade, festival and fireworks display is the longest continuously running celebration in central Indiana and has been an annual tradition in Noblesville since 1997, according to Robert Herrington, press secretary for the City of Noblesville.

“The Fourth of July is always a special day for my family, and so many families throughout Noblesville, and our festivities have become a summer staple that brings our community together,” Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen stated. “In addition to the festivities, we also take this opportunity to express our gratitude to those who have served and continue to serve our country, safeguarding our freedoms.”

The day will begin at 4 p.m. with the annual Fourth of July parade through downtown Noblesville, sponsored by Gaylor Electric.

The Fireworks Festival, sponsored by IDI Composites International, will take place at Forest Park, 701 Cicero Rd., from 6 to 10 p.m. The event will include traditional park amenities plus festival attractions that include inflatables, balloon twisters and face painters in the Kids Zone.

The Teen Zone will also have age-appropriate inflatables, a Spyder bungee jump and a rock wall. New attractions this year include the return of a zip line, inflatable corn maze and two-person gyroscope.

Kids in America will perform 80s music on the Pacers Sports and Entertainment Main Stage from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The festivities will culminate with the annual fireworks show at 10 p.m.

“In addition to all the free events planned, Forest Park also features a limited VIP section where families and friends can purchase tables for the evening,” Herrington stated. “These tables offer up-close seating to the live music performance, an exceptional view of the fireworks, separate bathrooms and a great meeting place to safely gather and eat in between activities.”

VIP table groups may bring in their own food and drink and participate in a table-decorating contest. Tables seat eight people for $160. Herrington said funds received through the VIP section accommodations help defray the costs of hosting the community event.

Public parking will not be available at the park.

“Parking permits for the Noblesville Aquatic Center are available to purchase for $25 prior to July 4,” Herrington stated. “Proper tags must be displayed to be able to enter the north entrance from Ind. 19 during the festival. The July 4th Planning Committee has made traffic flow improvements to better manage the end of event travel from Forest Park for motorists, pedestrians and trolley riders.”

The Noblesville Fireworks Festival will have free shuttle routes throughout and after the event to assist guests in getting to Forest Park from designated off-site parking lots.

For more, visit NoblesvilleFireworksFestival.com or call the Noblesville Parks Department at 317-776-6350.