Man arrested after Fishers Taco Bell robbery

Fishers Police Department officers arrested a 24-year-old Indianapolis man early in the morning June 30 after he allegedly robbed a Taco Bell on Allisonville Road, fled from police and fired a gun.

Police received a report at about 1:30 a.m. June 30 of a robbery and carjacking at the restaurant, according to a news release from FPD. Police were told that several men drew guns at the drive-through window and demanded money and one of the suspects had left in a stolen blue Dodge Challenger.

Officers saw the stolen vehicle driving southbound on Allisonville and attempted to stop the car. A pursuit led south on Allisonville into Marion County, where the vehicle stopped.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, who police identified as Fredrick Nance, exited the car and fled on foot. Several officers, including a K-9 team, chased the suspect. The K-9 was released by its handler for apprehension.

During the foot pursuit, officers heard a gunshot. No officers or the K-9 were injured. Officers apprehended Nance with assistance from the K-9. Nance was medically evaluated and then transported to Hamilton County Jail.

Nance allegedly had several stolen items in his possession, and a handgun was located near where he was taken into custody. The handgun was a Glock with a machine-gun conversion device. The victims allegedly identified Nance as a suspect in the case.

During a police interview, Nance allegedly confessed to the robbery, auto theft and firing a shot. He is in custody on 12 preliminary felony and misdemeanor charges.

Anyone with information regarding other suspects is asked to call 317-595-3300.