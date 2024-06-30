Opinion: Rebranding reflects community’s values 

Commentary by Jeff Worrell

Carmel’s rebranding effort is more than just a cosmetic change; it’s a strategic move to unify our vision and showcase our unique identity. The new mayor’s bold initiative provides an opportunity for citizens to refocus on the importance of civility as we move forward with a rebranding. The overwhelming support for civility from our community reflects its significance for local leaders, businesses and organizations.

As Carmel progresses with its rebranding, it’s crucial for us to come together and actively contribute to its success. The emphasis on civility presents a special opportunity to strengthen our community bonds, foster inclusivity and position Carmel as a role model for respect and mutual support.

By embracing this rebranding effort, we can demonstrate to the world that Carmel is a community that values unity and understanding. Let’s rally behind this initiative and work toward making Carmel a shining example of a place that prioritizes respect and cooperation right alongside public safety, outstanding schools and well-manicured roundabouts.